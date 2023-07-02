Ukraine's Ministry of Defence confirms destruction of Russian warehouse along with personnel

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has released a video showing the destruction of the Russian field warehouse along with the servicemen inside it.

Source: Aleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Details: According to the Ministry, the footage shows the work of a self-propelled artillery division and an artillery division, with an artillery reconnaissance battery of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade adjusting their fire.

The Ministry of Defence released a video confirming the destruction of the warehouse.

Quote: "Confirmed destruction of the field warehouse of the invaders along with their personnel."

