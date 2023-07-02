All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ministry of Defence confirms destruction of Russian warehouse along with personnel

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 14:25
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence confirms destruction of Russian warehouse along with personnel
screenshot

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has released a video showing the destruction of the Russian field warehouse along with the servicemen inside it.

Source: Aleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram 

Details: According to the Ministry, the footage shows the work of a self-propelled artillery division and an artillery division, with an artillery reconnaissance battery of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade adjusting their fire.

The Ministry of Defence released a video confirming the destruction of the warehouse.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Confirmed destruction of the field warehouse of the invaders along with their personnel."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Son-in-law of Russia's chief missile engineer lives in Prague

Zelenskyy's office explains how Azovstal defenders were brought back: results of negotiations

We are moving forward: Zelenskyy posts a video with commanders

Spain and UK oppose provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte: We agreed when the training of Ukrainians on the F-16s would begin

500 days of Russian invasion: Sandu thanks Ukrainians for peace in Moldova

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:17
Son-in-law of Russia's chief missile engineer lives in Prague
20:00
Canada also condemns US decision to provide cluster munitions
19:49
Russia accuses Türkiye and Ukraine of violating agreements on Azovstal defenders
19:29
Zelenskyy's office explains how Azovstal defenders were brought back: results of negotiations
19:17
Russian forces conduct unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts – General Staff report
18:47
Freedom of Russia Legion announces another raid on Russian territory
18:33
Russia says providing Ukraine with cluster munitions "will have no effect" on the course of war
17:56
Russians hit Ukraine's energy facilities 271 times
17:49
We are moving forward: Zelenskyy posts a video with commanders
17:21
Task of protecting the sky in Kyiv is almost solved, in progress in other cities – Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: