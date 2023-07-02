All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 15:09
ZELENSKYY IN ODESA, SCREENSHOT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Odesa on 2 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The head of state heard a report from Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, on the operational situation in the Black Sea, the defence potential of the Navy, and the strategy for the development of the Navy during the war and in the post-war period.

They also discussed the interim results and prospects for the development of maritime drone and missile programmes.

The President also congratulated the Navy servicemen on their professional holiday.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Many in Russia thought that the Black Sea was their area of power. The enemy hoped that our Navy would not be able to withstand Russia's attacks.

Well, the courage and skill of our soldiers destroyed all these evil hopes and drowned them in the sea."

