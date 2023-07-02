All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence head ordered that the largest flag face Crimea – details of Zmiinyi Island liberation

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 July 2023, 15:53
Ukrainian intelligence head ordered that the largest flag face Crimea – details of Zmiinyi Island liberation

The head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, ordered that after the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, the state flag should be installed on it in the direction of Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine citing the commander of a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine with the alias Tymur.

Details: Tymur, who took part in the liberation of Zmiinyi, spoke about the unknown episodes of the de-occupation of the island.

The day of the decisive operation on Zmiinyi was divided into several stages, he says.

Quote from Tymur: "At the first stage, there was artillery training, at the second, aviation was involved. The task was to install the national flag of Ukraine on a helipad. We installed it. Then there was the third stage – preliminary reconnaissance of the coastal zone and mine clearance...

We asked for one of the flags in Odesa, it was very large. And so the commander [Budanov, head of  the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate – ed.] told us to place the largest on the edge of the island that faces Crimea."

More details: Tymur added that after that, the group of Ukrainian special forces moved to the final stage of the special operation. Then the fighters took the island under full control, "the Russian tricolour was lowered, and the Ukrainian flag was raised on the official flagpole".

The secret service officer also said that a cat was rescued from the island. Budanov said to take it with them, and now it is "in safe hands".

Read also: Battle for Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Reconstructing the heroic tale of Ukraine losing and reclaiming the critical island

