All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 20:53
Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan

After visiting Moscow, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' special representative, said that the Vatican had no peace plan for the war in Ukraine and that his mission was focused on humanitarian issues.

Source: Zuppi in an interview with RAI on Sunday, reported by Reuters

Quote: "There is not a peace plan, not a mediation… There is a big aspiration that the violence will end and that human life can be preserved, starting with the protection of the little ones."

Details: Zuppi has said that his mission to Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine was focused on humanitarian issues and did not include any discussions of a peace plan.

Advertisement:

This week, Zuppi met in Moscow with Yury Ushakov, one of President Vladimir Putin's advisors, and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Earlier in June, he also visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Zuppi, all the meetings "were important, especially in the humanitarian aspects that we focused on."

Zuppi has added that he will meet with Pope Francis in the coming days to discuss the results of the meetings.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: 298 Ukrainians awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 500 days of war

Zelenskyy appoints new commander of the National Guard

Son-in-law of Russia's chief missile engineer lives in Prague

We are moving forward: Zelenskyy posts a video with commanders

Spain and UK oppose provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte: We agreed when the training of Ukrainians on the F-16s would begin

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:25
Zelenskyy: 298 Ukrainians awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 500 days of war
23:50
Soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts after flooding: first results
23:06
UPDATED, PHOTOAzovstal commanders promise to have their say in battle
22:37
Zelenskyy appoints new commander of the National Guard
22:21
VIDEO"It's time for them to be at home": Zelenskyy and commanders of Azovstal Defenders arrive in Lviv
21:39
The war cannot drag on for years – adviser to Ukrainian President's Office
20:17
Son-in-law of Russia's chief missile engineer lives in Prague
20:00
Canada also condemns US decision to provide cluster munitions
19:49
Russia accuses Türkiye and Ukraine of violating agreements on Azovstal defenders
19:29
Zelenskyy's office explains how Azovstal defenders were brought back: results of negotiations
All News
Advertisement: