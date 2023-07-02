Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan

After visiting Moscow, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' special representative, said that the Vatican had no peace plan for the war in Ukraine and that his mission was focused on humanitarian issues.

Source: Zuppi in an interview with RAI on Sunday, reported by Reuters

Quote: "There is not a peace plan, not a mediation… There is a big aspiration that the violence will end and that human life can be preserved, starting with the protection of the little ones."

Details: Zuppi has said that his mission to Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine was focused on humanitarian issues and did not include any discussions of a peace plan.

This week, Zuppi met in Moscow with Yury Ushakov, one of President Vladimir Putin's advisors, and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Earlier in June, he also visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Zuppi, all the meetings "were important, especially in the humanitarian aspects that we focused on."

Zuppi has added that he will meet with Pope Francis in the coming days to discuss the results of the meetings.

