Belarusian Paralympian organises abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – National Resistance Centre

The National Resistance Centre of Ukraine states that Alexey Talai, member of the National Paralympic team of Belarus, is organising the export of children from the occupied eastern territory of Ukraine to Belarus.

Quote: "The occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian minors from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

[According to the] Ukrainian underground [resistance], among others it’s [the] general director of Russian ‘charitable fund’ ‘Believe in yourself" Talay Aleksei Kanstantinovich (master of sports in swimming, member of the paralympic national team of the Republic of Belarus) who is involved in this crime.

This person directly organizes the removal of children from the [temporarily occupied territories] of eastern Ukraine to [the] Republic of Belarus."

Background: In March, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, who are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of children from the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

