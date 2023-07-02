All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian Paralympian organises abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – National Resistance Centre

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 22:25
Belarusian Paralympian organises abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – National Resistance Centre
Alexey Talai. Photo from his Facebook

The National Resistance Centre of Ukraine states that Alexey Talai, member of the National Paralympic team of Belarus, is organising the export of children from the occupied eastern territory of Ukraine to Belarus.

Source: The National Resistance Centre

Quote: "The occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian minors from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

[According to the] Ukrainian underground [resistance], among others it’s [the] general director of Russian ‘charitable fund’ ‘Believe in yourself" Talay Aleksei Kanstantinovich (master of sports in swimming, member of the paralympic national team of the Republic of Belarus) who is involved in this crime.

Advertisement:

This person directly organizes the removal of children from the [temporarily occupied territories] of eastern Ukraine to [the] Republic of Belarus."

Background: In March, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, who are suspected of committing the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of children from the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: