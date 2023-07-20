Russians attack Odesa causing destruction – injured civilians reported

Russian forces attacked Odesa on the night of 20 July, resulting in destruction and fire, with two people injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack, there is destruction in the centre of Odesa; a fire broke out over an area of 300 sq m. Specialists from the relevant services are working at the scene.

It is known that two casualties have been hospitalised."

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration added there had also been a strike on the oblast, which will be reported in more detail later.

Update: Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, reported that emergency services are currently searching for a person in the rubble.

Background: A series of powerful explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of 19-20 July.

