Powerful explosions heard in Odesa

A series of powerful explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of 19-20 July.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported on the first explosion in the city at around 02:10.

Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned civilians about the threat of a missile flying towards Odesa Oblast.

At around 03:00 a.m, Suspilne reported a series of powerful explosions in Odesa.

An air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, called on the oblast’s residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given, and asked them not to record air defence systems in operation.

