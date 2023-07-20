Powerful explosions heard in Odesa
A series of powerful explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of 19-20 July.
Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported on the first explosion in the city at around 02:10.
Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned civilians about the threat of a missile flying towards Odesa Oblast.
At around 03:00 a.m, Suspilne reported a series of powerful explosions in Odesa.
An air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.
Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, called on the oblast’s residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given, and asked them not to record air defence systems in operation.
