About 30 combat clashes with Russians occur in one day – General Staff

About 30 combat clashes occurred between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers on five fronts on 19 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 20 July

Quote: "The Russian Federation carried out another air and missile attack on Ukraine last night. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy used 16 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles, 6 Oniks cruise missiles, a Kh-59 guided air missile and 32 Shahed-type strike UAVs for a massive air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

As a result of air defence operations, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, a Kh-59 guided air missile and 23 Shahed attack UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes and launched 69 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. About thirty combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia carried out an air strike in the area of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast. Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 20 settlements, including Hirske, Yeline and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Myropillia and Pokrovka in Sumy Oblast; and Uda, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Russian forces launched an air strike in the area of Kyslivka. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske, Novolyubivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Yampil, Serebrianka, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Berestove and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Dyliivka. Over 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Nevelske despite being constantly bombarded by Russian aircraft and artillery fire. Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. At the same time, they bombarded over 15 settlements, including Lastochkyne, Karlivka, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, despite pressure from Russian aircraft and artillery fire, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back an offensive by Russian troops in the vicinity of Marinka and Krasnohorivka. Russian forces attacked over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Novomykhailivka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked, particularly Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attempts to regain lost ground north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Dudchany, Kozatske, Lviv, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Berehove and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the defence forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts; they are consolidating the positions they have gained and are carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft landed seven strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Ukraine’s defenders also destroyed two reconnaissance tactical UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. They hit an ammunition storage point, 11 field artillery units at their firing positions, and one Russian electronic warfare station.

