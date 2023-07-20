All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian night attack with Oniks, Kalibr and Iskander missiles: air defence systems destroy 18 targets out of 38

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:54
Russian night attack with Oniks, Kalibr and Iskander missiles: air defence systems destroy 18 targets out of 38
Stock photo: AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 18 air targets out of the 38 that the Russian invaders launched over Ukraine on the night of 19-20 July.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the southern oblasts of Ukraine again on the night of 19-20 July! In this attack, Russian missiles hit Odesa and Mykolaiv. In total, the enemy fired 38 projectiles: 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones."

Details: In particular, they launched:

Advertisement:
  • 7 Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea);
  • 4 Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, launched from eight Tu-22M3 aircraft (Black Sea area);
  • 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from a submarine (Black Sea area);
  • 5 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles (Crimea);
  • 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from two directions - from the south (Cape Chauda, Crimea) and from the north-east (Kursk, Russia).

Ports, wharves, residential buildings and commercial facilities in Ukraine's south were hit by Russian missiles.

The Air Force managed to destroy 18 air targets:

  • 2 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;
  • 3 Iskander-K land-launched cruise missiles;
  • 13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

It was also reported that during the current and previous days, Ukrainian aircraft have carried out more than 20 airstrikes on targets and areas where Russian equipment and personnel were concentrated.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: