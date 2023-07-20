All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian night attack with Oniks, Kalibr and Iskander missiles: air defence systems destroy 18 targets out of 38

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 July 2023, 08:54
Russian night attack with Oniks, Kalibr and Iskander missiles: air defence systems destroy 18 targets out of 38
Stock photo: AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 18 air targets out of the 38 that the Russian invaders launched over Ukraine on the night of 19-20 July.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the southern oblasts of Ukraine again on the night of 19-20 July! In this attack, Russian missiles hit Odesa and Mykolaiv. In total, the enemy fired 38 projectiles: 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, they launched:

  • 7 Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea);
  • 4 Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, launched from eight Tu-22M3 aircraft (Black Sea area);
  • 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from a submarine (Black Sea area);
  • 5 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles (Crimea);
  • 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from two directions - from the south (Cape Chauda, Crimea) and from the north-east (Kursk, Russia).

Ports, wharves, residential buildings and commercial facilities in Ukraine's south were hit by Russian missiles.

The Air Force managed to destroy 18 air targets:

  • 2 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;
  • 3 Iskander-K land-launched cruise missiles;
  • 13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

It was also reported that during the current and previous days, Ukrainian aircraft have carried out more than 20 airstrikes on targets and areas where Russian equipment and personnel were concentrated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: