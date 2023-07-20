Russian night attack with Oniks, Kalibr and Iskander missiles: air defence systems destroy 18 targets out of 38

Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 18 air targets out of the 38 that the Russian invaders launched over Ukraine on the night of 19-20 July.

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the southern oblasts of Ukraine again on the night of 19-20 July! In this attack, Russian missiles hit Odesa and Mykolaiv. In total, the enemy fired 38 projectiles: 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones."

Details: In particular, they launched:

7 Oniks cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system (Crimea);

4 Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, launched from eight Tu-22M3 aircraft (Black Sea area);

3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from a submarine (Black Sea area);

5 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles (Crimea);

19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from two directions - from the south (Cape Chauda, Crimea) and from the north-east (Kursk, Russia).

Ports, wharves, residential buildings and commercial facilities in Ukraine's south were hit by Russian missiles.

The Air Force managed to destroy 18 air targets:

2 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

3 Iskander-K land-launched cruise missiles;

13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

It was also reported that during the current and previous days, Ukrainian aircraft have carried out more than 20 airstrikes on targets and areas where Russian equipment and personnel were concentrated.

