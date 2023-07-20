Russian forces hit Kozacha Lopan, killing man
One person was killed in a Russian strike on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 20 July.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Derhachi City and Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Zadorenko: "The Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kozacha Lopan. A 62-year-old local resident has been killed in an artillery attack."
Details: Several private houses and infrastructure facilities in the central part of the village were also damaged.
Updated: Later, the official added that the Russian army deployed a tank to attack Kozacha Lopan, hitting private houses and civilian infrastructure about 20 times.
The deceased man, 62, sustained a direct shrapnel wound to the lungs and died almost instantly.
The attack damaged about 20 private households, outbuildings and an administrative building.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background: Over the past 24 hours, at least three people were killed and 32 injured.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!