Russian forces hit Kozacha Lopan, killing man

One person was killed in a Russian strike on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 20 July.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Derhachi City and Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zadorenko: "The Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kozacha Lopan. A 62-year-old local resident has been killed in an artillery attack."

Details: Several private houses and infrastructure facilities in the central part of the village were also damaged.

Updated: Later, the official added that the Russian army deployed a tank to attack Kozacha Lopan, hitting private houses and civilian infrastructure about 20 times.

The deceased man, 62, sustained a direct shrapnel wound to the lungs and died almost instantly.

The attack damaged about 20 private households, outbuildings and an administrative building.

Background: Over the past 24 hours, at least three people were killed and 32 injured.

