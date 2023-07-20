All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Invaders try to regain lost positions near Pryiutne, but to no avail – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 20 July 2023, 19:11
Invaders try to regain lost positions near Pryiutne, but to no avail – General Staff report
Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

From the beginning of the day on 20 July, Russian forces tried to regain lost positions in the area north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 July

Quote: "[The enemy - ed.] made unsuccessful attempts to retake lost position in the area north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 25 settlements were shelled."

Advertisement:
 
SCREENSHOT

Details: The General Staff also reports that the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where 20 combat clashes took place during the day.

Ukrainian forces, in particular, repelled Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: