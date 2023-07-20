All Sections
Invaders try to regain lost positions near Pryiutne, but to no avail – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 20 July 2023, 19:11
Invaders try to regain lost positions near Pryiutne, but to no avail – General Staff report
Photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

From the beginning of the day on 20 July, Russian forces tried to regain lost positions in the area north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 July

Quote: "[The enemy - ed.] made unsuccessful attempts to retake lost position in the area north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 25 settlements were shelled."

 
Details: The General Staff also reports that the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where 20 combat clashes took place during the day.

Ukrainian forces, in particular, repelled Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

