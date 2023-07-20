All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Interior Minister names official death toll after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 21:41
Ukraine's Interior Minister names official death toll after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP
IHOR KLYMENKO. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant killed 31 people in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty 

Quote: "As for the death toll: we are aware of 31 people killed so far. 29 are from Kherson Oblast, and two more citizens were killed in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: As for material losses, Klymenko has said that the final count has not yet been completed.

Quote: "It is very difficult to calculate how much we have lost in terms of potential harvest, how many private farms we have lost, including vineyards and melons that grew in this area, and how much water we have lost. This is a big problem.

The water has moved several kilometres away from the shore of the Kherson Reservoir. And today I see the main problem as access to water for our citizens in the future."

Read more on the topic: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: