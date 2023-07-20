All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Interior Minister names official death toll after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 July 2023, 21:41
Ukraine's Interior Minister names official death toll after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP
IHOR KLYMENKO. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant killed 31 people in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty 

Quote: "As for the death toll: we are aware of 31 people killed so far. 29 are from Kherson Oblast, and two more citizens were killed in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: As for material losses, Klymenko has said that the final count has not yet been completed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is very difficult to calculate how much we have lost in terms of potential harvest, how many private farms we have lost, including vineyards and melons that grew in this area, and how much water we have lost. This is a big problem.

The water has moved several kilometres away from the shore of the Kherson Reservoir. And today I see the main problem as access to water for our citizens in the future."

Read more on the topic: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: