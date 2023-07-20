Ukraine's Interior Minister names official death toll after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant killed 31 people in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "As for the death toll: we are aware of 31 people killed so far. 29 are from Kherson Oblast, and two more citizens were killed in Mykolaiv Oblast."

Details: As for material losses, Klymenko has said that the final count has not yet been completed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is very difficult to calculate how much we have lost in terms of potential harvest, how many private farms we have lost, including vineyards and melons that grew in this area, and how much water we have lost. This is a big problem.

The water has moved several kilometres away from the shore of the Kherson Reservoir. And today I see the main problem as access to water for our citizens in the future."

Read more on the topic: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





