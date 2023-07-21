About 32 combat clashes with Russians occur in one day – General Staff

About 32 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers on five fronts on 20 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 21 July

Quote: "The Russian Federation carried out another missile attack on Ukraine last night. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers carried out a large-scale missile and air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles, 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles, 7 Oniks cruise missiles and 19 Shahed attack UAVs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and launched 72 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, as well as destruction and damage to industrial facilities, residential buildings and other infrastructure.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Thirty-two combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia preserved its military presence. Russian troops carried out airstrikes in the area of Semenivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Sumy and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 25 settlements, including Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Basivka and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Odnorobivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainians successfully repelled Russian attacks to the south-west of Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to fire on Dvorichna, Zapadne, Fyholivka, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Monachynivka and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces bombarded Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, Kyslivka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks to the south-west of Klishchiivka despite being under heavy Russian artillery fire. Over 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by the Russian bombardment.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Nevelske despite being constantly bombarded by Russian aircraft and artillery fire. Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Sieverne and Avdiivka. At the same time, they bombarded over 10 settlements, including Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back an offensive by Russian troops in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Oleksandropil and Novomykhailivka. They also attacked over 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Zhelanne Pershe, Pobieda and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Makarivka and Blahodatne. Various settlements were attacked, particularly Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Blahodatne and Odradne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attempts to regain lost territory north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russians carried out airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Yehorivka and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. More than 30 settlements, including Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Lobkove, Zaliznychne and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Poniativka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Antonivka and Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the defence forces of Ukraine are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts; they are consolidating the positions they have gained and are carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft landed eight strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Ukraine’s defenders also destroyed a tactical reconnaissance UAV.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 10 field artillery units at their firing positions, two air defence systems, two electronic warfare stations and four other important facilities of the Russians.

