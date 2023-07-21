Ukrainian defenders kill 680 Russians and destroy 18 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 21 July 2023, 08:10
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence forces have killed 680 Russian invaders and burned 15 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 4 tanks over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 240,690 (+680) military personnel,
- 4,133 (+4) tanks,
- 8,080 (+15) armoured combat vehicles,
- 4,610 (+18) artillery systems,
- 692 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 440 (+7) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 310 (+0) helicopters,
- 3,933 (+15) tactical UAVs,
- 1,298 (+5) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,145 (+11) vehicles and tankers,
- 686 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
