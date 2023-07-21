Ukrainian defenders kill 680 Russians and destroy 18 artillery systems in one day

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence forces have killed 680 Russian invaders and burned 15 armoured combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 4 tanks over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 240,690 (+680) military personnel,

4,133 (+4) tanks,

8,080 (+15) armoured combat vehicles,

4,610 (+18) artillery systems,

692 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

440 (+7) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

310 (+0) helicopters,

3,933 (+15) tactical UAVs,

1,298 (+5) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,145 (+11) vehicles and tankers,

686 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

