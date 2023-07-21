All Sections
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight kills 4 people and injures 2

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 09:36
Stock photo

Four people have been killed and two more injured in an attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four employees aged 29, 30, 33 and 43 years old have been killed as a result of an attack on an infrastructure facility in the Polohy district by Russian military personnel, and two more who were injured have been sent to a medical facility."

Details: Russian forces carried out a total of 80 attacks on 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 July.

Huliaipole, Levadne, Bilohiria, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Chervone, Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Piatykhatky and other villages near the front came under 63 artillery attacks. In addition, 10 anti-aircraft missile strikes were recorded on Novodarivka, six air strikes occurred in Pyatykhatky, Orikhiv, and Malia Tokmachka, and a UAV attack took place in Lobkove.

Thirty-three reports were received regarding the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

