Russian forces attack infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast with 7 missiles

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 13:05
In the afternoon of 21 July, the Russian military fired at least seven missiles at an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast; the target was hit.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s south, at a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Seven missiles of different types were fired at the infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnister district; the object was hit; we will clarify the extent of the damage. So far, there is no information about the victims."

Details: According to Humeniuk, the attack occurred about an hour ago.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that the target was an important infrastructure facility. It has been damaged. 

Updated: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that since 10:00, the Russians had launched up to four Oniks missiles on Odesa Oblast.

Quote from Ihnat: "Regarding Oniks missiles, this is the third attack on Ukraine with this type of missile. Thus, the enemy has already launched at least 4 P-800 Oniks missiles on Odesa Oblast, somewhere south of the city of Odesa, since 10:00. This is the operational information we have now." 

