Russian forces attack infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast with 7 missiles

In the afternoon of 21 July, the Russian military fired at least seven missiles at an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast; the target was hit.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s south, at a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Seven missiles of different types were fired at the infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnister district; the object was hit; we will clarify the extent of the damage. So far, there is no information about the victims."

Details: According to Humeniuk, the attack occurred about an hour ago.

Advertisement:

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that the target was an important infrastructure facility. It has been damaged.

Updated: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that since 10:00, the Russians had launched up to four Oniks missiles on Odesa Oblast.

Quote from Ihnat: "Regarding Oniks missiles, this is the third attack on Ukraine with this type of missile. Thus, the enemy has already launched at least 4 P-800 Oniks missiles on Odesa Oblast, somewhere south of the city of Odesa, since 10:00. This is the operational information we have now."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





