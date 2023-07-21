All Sections
Russians are trying to seize initiative on Lyman-Kupiansk front

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 July 2023, 14:42
Russians are trying to seize initiative on Lyman-Kupiansk front
SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces are conducting a measured but steady offensive. On the Lyman-Kupiansk front, Russia wants to seize the initiative; a record number of 908 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the past day.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "The Bakhmut and Lyman-Kupiansk fronts remain a priority. (On the Bakhmut front - ed.) we conduct a very measured and progressive offensive, taking into account the fact that we do not have an advantage in forces and means over the enemy. Therefore, we make maximum use of manoeuvres, coverage, and various tactical innovations in order to advance evenly and confidently, but with minimal losses to our personnel."

Details: Cherevaty emphasised that the Defence Forces are freeing "hundreds of metres of our land every day, kilometres every week".

Quote from the spokesman: "The time will come; it will be tens of kilometres. That is, this process is measured, stable, but unrelenting."

Details: Cherevatyi emphasised that on the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces continue to hold the initiative and put pressure on the Russians. The Russians are desperately resisting; they fired 519 times at Ukrainian positions and carried out one air raid.

In total, there were eight combat engagements on this front, as a result of which 74 invaders were killed, another 152 invaders were wounded, and one was captured. The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one Russian tank, six self-propelled guns, two Gvozdika self-propelled guns, a D30 howitzer, an Aistonok counter-battery radar station, and three Russian ammunition depots.

On the Lyman-Kupiansk front, the Russians are trying to seize the initiative and conduct offensive actions. The invaders fired a record 908 times on Ukrainian positions with all types of artillery and also carried out 11 air raids.

According to Cherevatyi, 29 clashes took place during the day, during which 76 occupiers were killed and another 158 were injured. The defenders also burned down two tanks, Msta self-propelled guns, two mortars, a howitzer, two UAVs and a field warehouse with Russian ammunition.

Advertisement: