All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin has not yet decided how to get back at Prigozhin – CIA Chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 July 2023, 14:56
Putin has not yet decided how to get back at Prigozhin – CIA Chief
VLADIMIR PUTIN, YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided what to do with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, who orchestrated a mutiny.

Source: Radio Liberty, referring to CIA Chief William Burns 

Details: Burns has also recalled that the Wagner Group is important to the Kremlin, in particular because of the presence of Russian mercenaries in Africa and the Middle East.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the CIA Chief has noted that Putin, being vindictive, is now trying to "separate" Prigozhin from the Wagner Group and then plans to settle scores with him.

According to Burns, the United States knew about the Wagner Group’s mutiny in advance. Prigozhin's decision to start a rebellion was expected against the backdrop of his criticism of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov.

Background:

  • The Wagner Group fought in Ukraine, especially actively in Bakhmut, but in late spring it withdrew to field camps.
  • On 24 June, the Wagner Group started an armed rebellion in Russia due to a conflict with the Russian military command, but in the evening of that day, after a conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to the field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in Russia was closed, and he was to "go to Belarus".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: