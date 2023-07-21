Lukashenko to meet with Putin on weekend

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on 23 July.

Source: Lukashenko’s press service

Details: Lukashenko and Putin will reportedly hold a meeting, as previously agreed.

The agenda of the talks includes "security issues, international agenda, economic cooperation, implementation of allied programmes, joint opposition to sanctions pressure, etc."

Background:

On 6 July, Lukashenko announced his plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss, among other things, the "issue of the Wagner Group".

At the same time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that there was no date or agenda for such a meeting.

