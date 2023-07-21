All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko to meet with Putin on weekend

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 15:28
Lukashenko to meet with Putin on weekend
ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO, VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on 23 July.

Source: Lukashenko’s press service

Details: Lukashenko and Putin will reportedly hold a meeting, as previously agreed.

Advertisement:

The agenda of the talks includes "security issues, international agenda, economic cooperation, implementation of allied programmes, joint opposition to sanctions pressure, etc."

Background: 

  • On 6 July, Lukashenko announced his plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss, among other things, the "issue of the Wagner Group".
  • At the same time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that there was no date or agenda for such a meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: