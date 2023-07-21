Lukashenko to meet with Putin on weekend
Friday, 21 July 2023, 15:28
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on 23 July.
Source: Lukashenko’s press service
Details: Lukashenko and Putin will reportedly hold a meeting, as previously agreed.
The agenda of the talks includes "security issues, international agenda, economic cooperation, implementation of allied programmes, joint opposition to sanctions pressure, etc."
Background:
- On 6 July, Lukashenko announced his plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss, among other things, the "issue of the Wagner Group".
- At the same time, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that there was no date or agenda for such a meeting.
