Ukrainian Internal Minister on helicopter crash in Brovary: I know a lot, but…

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, hopes that after more than six month, investive bodies will finally reveal the reason of the helicopter crash in the town of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, in which the leadership of the ministry has died, so he will be able to tell more.

Source: Klymenko in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Seven months have passed since the helicopter crash in Brovary, but there are still no answers.

Klymenko noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police of Ukraine have gathered all the evidence and handed it over to the pre-trial investigation bodies, which are conducting this investigation.

So right now it is the responsibility of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine to name the reason of the tragedy, when all examinations are finished.

To a remark that this investigation has been going on for a long time, Klymenko responded: "I am not the one to reply to this question".

Quote: "Look, I would like the results of this investigation to be announced. As soon as corresponding law enforcement bodies and the Prosecutor General’s Office are ready to do it, I think they will do it.

I know a lot. I would not like to talk about it privately right now. But trust me, after the results of the investigation into this accident are announced, I will be able to tell you a lot about what the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has done to prevent such tragedies in the future."

Background:

On the morning of 18 January, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out.

The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs; Yevhen Yenin ; First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych , State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There have been 14 victims in total, including a child.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has started an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary. Among the main avenues of investigation are the following: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction and intentional actions.

