All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Internal Minister on helicopter crash in Brovary: I know a lot, but…

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 18:10
Ukrainian Internal Minister on helicopter crash in Brovary: I know a lot, but…
A helicopter wreckage in Brovary. Photo: Ukrinform

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, hopes that after more than six month, investive bodies will finally reveal the reason of the helicopter crash in the town of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, in which the leadership of the ministry has died, so he will be able to tell more.

Source: Klymenko in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Seven months have passed since the helicopter crash in Brovary, but there are still no answers.

Klymenko noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police of Ukraine have gathered all the evidence and handed it over to the pre-trial investigation bodies, which are conducting this investigation.

Advertisement:

So right now it is the responsibility of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine to name the reason of the tragedy, when all examinations are finished.

To a remark that this investigation has been going on for a long time, Klymenko responded: "I am not the one to reply to this question".

Quote: "Look, I would like the results of this investigation to be announced. As soon as corresponding law enforcement bodies and the Prosecutor General’s Office are ready to do it, I think they will do it.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

I know a lot. I would not like to talk about it privately right now. But trust me, after the results of the investigation into this accident are announced, I will be able to tell you a lot about what the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has done to prevent such tragedies in the future."

Background:

  • On the morning of 18 January, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out. 
  • The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs; Yevhen Yenin; First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych, State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There have been 14 victims in total, including a child.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has started an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary. Among the main avenues of investigation are the following: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction and intentional actions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: