Zelenskyy on Russia's latest murderous actions: Retaliation will come

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 18:54
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's four-day strikes on the infrastructure of Odesa and the murder of Ukrainian children an "absolute evil", and promised a retaliation for these actions.

Source: President's address at the end of the 513th day of the war

Quote: "Two more children were killed today by Russia. Russian artillery strike on the village of Druzhba, Toretsk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Donetsk Oblast. A girl born in 2007 and a boy born in 2013 died. Chernihiv Oblast, the village of Honcharivske – a missile hit. Two women killed, the searches through the rubble continue. Damaged house of culture, school, houses. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims!

Today, Russian missiles and drones again hit Odesa, our southern regions. Since the beginning of the week, more than 20 people, including two children, have suffered from Russian terror in the territory of Odesa Oblast alone.

Only absolute evil can strike such blows. There will be a response."

Details: The president also assured that in addition to this, the world will consolidate further for protection and for joint actions, even more energy for the sake of victory, even more desire for justice and fair punishment of Russia for all the crimes of this war.

