Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast

Two children were killed by Russian occupation forces on Friday in the village of Druzhba in the Toretsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At about 15:00, the Russians shelled the village with artillery, and one of the shells hit the yard with children – a 10-year old boy and a 16-year old girl. They were brother and sister. They received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, an elderly woman was wounded in the same village during the shelling, and she was taken to hospital.

Quote: "Once again, I urge parents of minors to take their children out of the danger zone! Children should not live adjacent to war. You are responsible for saving their lives, including before the law."

