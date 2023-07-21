All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 16:26
Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast

Two children were killed by Russian occupation forces on Friday in the village of Druzhba in the Toretsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At about 15:00, the Russians shelled the village with artillery, and one of the shells hit the yard with children – a 10-year old boy and a 16-year old girl. They were brother and sister. They received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, an elderly woman was wounded in the same village during the shelling, and she was taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Once again, I urge parents of minors to take their children out of the danger zone! Children should not live adjacent to war. You are responsible for saving their lives, including before the law."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast over the past day
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast wounding five people, including two children
Not a new problem – Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian troops in east numbering over 100,000
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: