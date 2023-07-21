All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 July 2023, 16:26
Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast

Two children were killed by Russian occupation forces on Friday in the village of Druzhba in the Toretsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At about 15:00, the Russians shelled the village with artillery, and one of the shells hit the yard with children – a 10-year old boy and a 16-year old girl. They were brother and sister. They received injuries incompatible with life.

Advertisement:

In addition, an elderly woman was wounded in the same village during the shelling, and she was taken to hospital.

Quote: "Once again, I urge parents of minors to take their children out of the danger zone! Children should not live adjacent to war. You are responsible for saving their lives, including before the law."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: