Russia is preparing an alternative grain supply plan to oust Ukraine from world market – Financial Times

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 21 July 2023, 19:01

Russia is promoting a plan to supply grain to Africa and oust Ukraine from the world market after the Kremlin's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to the publication’s sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an alternative initiative, according to which Qatar will pay Moscow for the delivery of Russian grain to Türkiye, which will then distribute it to "countries that need it".

Neither Qatar nor Türkiye agreed with the idea, which Moscow has not yet brought to a formal level. Another person familiar with the matter said Qatar was unlikely to support the idea.

Russia first proposed the idea of supplying grain to Africa last year after it briefly pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative before rejoining a few days later.

According to the draft memorandum, which was seen by the Financial Times, Russia was supposed to send up to 1 million tonnes of grain to Türkiye "on preferential terms". Qatar would pay the bill in full, and the grain would be shipped to Türkiye to be shipped to Africa.

A Ukrainian diplomat involved in the grain talks said they had seen a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Türkiye, Russia and Qatar and added that Ukraine had made some efforts to stop it.

Other grain negotiators said they expected Russia to put forward its proposal at a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg next week and during Putin's visit to Türkiye in August.

The Kremlin and Qatar declined to comment. Türkiye and Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment either.

Earlier:

Putin said that Russia "will consider the possibility" of returning to the grain agreement only if its conditions are fully met.

