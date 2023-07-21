Government simplifies red tape for faster production of ammunition for drones

At a meeting on 21 July, the Cabinet of Ministers has supported a resolution to simplify bureaucratic procedures for faster production of ammunition for drones.

Source: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers

Quote: "The pilot project provides for the simplification of a number of bureaucratic procedures for the production of ammunition and combat parts for drones in Ukraine.

This will allow domestic producers to expand their capabilities and meet the needs of the state's security and defence forces faster."

Advertisement:

Details: This is the resolution "On the implementation of a pilot project on the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and combat parts of unmanned systems".

It is initiated and coordinated by the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The implementation of the pilot project involves:

establishing a procedure for obtaining the status of a manufacturer of ammunition for unmanned systems;

establishing clear requirements for such producers (in terms of personnel, production facilities, storage procedures);

the possibility to carry out such production without an environmental impact assessment;

establishing requirements for the supply of manufactured ammunition;

the possibility of developing ammunition and warheads for drones both by state order and by own initiative;

establishing a procedure for testing the developed sample and a simplified procedure for its delivery to service;

quality control at the production stage;

the possibility for legal entities to purchase and supply ammunition for the needs of the security and defence forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!