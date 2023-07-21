Bulgaria to provide Ukraine with about 100 armoured personnel carriers

In Bulgaria, the parliamentary majority has approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine, namely about 100 Soviet-style armoured personnel carriers.

Source: European Pravda citing the Bulgarian BGNES News Agency; BNR, the Bulgarian National Radio site

Details: It is reported that the decision on additional military assistance to Ukraine on 21 July was supported by 142 MPs from the GERB and the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria parliamentary blocs, as well as the Party of Bulgarian Social Democrats and There is Such a People party.

The decree stipulates that Bulgaria will provide armoured vehicles that it will transfer to Ukraine, equipped with weapons, as well as spare parts for their maintenance.

Background: The APCs have been in the warehouse of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs since the 1980s. Additional assistance can also be set out in a separate intergovernmental agreement between Kyiv and Sofia.

This is the first time that Bulgaria has transferred armoured vehicles to Kyiv directly, and not through intermediaries.

At the end of June, Bulgaria approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, the details of which are not disclosed.

Back in November 2022, the Bulgarian parliament supported a resolution on the supply of military and technical assistance to Ukraine. Unofficially, the former pro-European government of Kiril Petkov allegedly provided Kyiv with ammunition and weapons worth more than a billion dollars.

