Poland to summon Russian ambassador after Putin's rant about Stalin and Polish lands

European Pravda, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 22:56
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland will summon the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Stalin allegedly "gave" land to Poland.

Source: Morawiecki on Twitter

Quote: "Stalin was a war criminal responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of dPoles. The historical truth is beyond doubt. The Russian ambassador will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Details: Morawiecki posted this tweet, commenting on Putin's words that the [Soviet] dictator Joseph Stalin had allegedly "given" land to Poland.

Background

  • On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Poland's western lands were a "gift from Stalin" and that Poland should be grateful to the USSR for "restoring its independence".
  • In response, Stanisław Żaryn, the Polish government's plenipotentiary for the security of information space, called the Russian president a "pathetic Kremlin bore" who spreads lies about the war in Ukraine.

