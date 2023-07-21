US to announce $400 million in new aid on 25 July, for now without cluster munitions

The United States plans to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on 25 July worth up to US$400 million, to include artillery, anti-tank weapons and ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS.

Source: Reuters, citing three US officials

Details: The new package of US military assistance is expected to include several Stryker armoured personnel carriers, mine-clearance equipment, ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition for HIMARS systems.

It is also planned that the new tranche of security support for Ukraine will include anti-tank weapons, including TOW missiles and Javelins, as well as ammunition for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Stinger MANPADS.

The new package is not likely to include cluster munitions, but its content is still being finalised, as Reuters reports.

The new tranche of aid to Ukraine will be provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority mechanism, which allows for the transfer of weapons and equipment directly from US army storage points. This will be the 43rd such tranche since February 2022.

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion is more than US$41 billion.

Background:

Earlier, the US Department of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$1.3 billion.

The previous military aid package to Ukraine worth US$800 million was announced by the United States on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time.

