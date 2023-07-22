All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 161 explosions in a day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 00:20
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: 161 explosions in a day
Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russia launched 29 attacks on border areas of Sumy Oblast, and 161 explosions were observed. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne and Velyka Pysarivka came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

The Russians deployed artillery to attack the Nova Sloboda hromada; there were four explosions. 

The Seredyna-Buda hromada: five strikes from automatic grenade launchers were recorded.

The Esman hromada came under artillery attacks; there were 12 explosions, as well as strikes from automatic grenade launchers with five explosions. The hromada was attacked from a helicopter with two unguided aerial missiles, with two explosions recorded. In addition, there was mortar fire, with 31 explosions recorded.

Russian forces dropped 43 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Bilopillia hromada came under mortar attacks; there were 22 strikes. 

The Shalyhyne hromada: AGS grenade launchers (five strikes).

The Russians attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars (30 explosions) and the SPG-9 (Spear) [a Soviet-made anti-tank gun – ed.] (two explosions).

