Russians conduct unsuccessful offensive operations on Lyman front – General Staff

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russians tried to advance on the Lyman front over the course of the past 24 hours, but had no success. A total of 40 combat clashes with Russians occurred during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 22 July

Quote: "The Russian Federation launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine again today [22 July – ed.]. The information is currently being confirmed."

Details: During the past day, Russians launched 16 missile strikes, more than 20 airstrikes and attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 50 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, children and adult civilians have been killed and injured, with grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine, industrial facilities, and more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure destroyed and damaged.

Russians are concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where more than 40 combat engagements took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, damaging, in particular, Honcharivske (Chernihiv Oblast); Stukalivka, Bilovody, Stepne, Morozova Dolyna (Sumy Oblast) and Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, Kruhle and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces are firmly holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Novoosynove and Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Nadiia, Makiivka, Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), Serebrianka Forest and Dibrova (Donetsk Oblast). Russians carried out airstrikes in the area of Serebrianka Forest, Spirne and Dibrova (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all Russian attacks near Hryhorivka. More than 15 settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Druzhba and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled all the attacks near Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians bombarded in the area of Avdiivka, and deployed artillery to attack more than 15 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back an offensive by Russian troops in the area of Marinka and Krasnohorivka. The Russians attacked more than 15 civilian settlements, including Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Novomykhailivka and Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast). Russians shelled more than 10 settlements; in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne and Blahodatne came under Russian fire.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They carried out an airstrike in and around Kozatske (Kherson Oblast). More than 30 settlements, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Mali Shcherbakiy, Stepove, Lobkovy, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Dmytrivka, Tiahynka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Antonivka (Kherson Oblast), the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) came under fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 14 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three on anti-aircraft systems. The defenders also destroyed 11 reconnaissance operational-tactical UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, five field artillery units, and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!