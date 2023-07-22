Defence Forces kill another 640 Russians, destroy 7 tanks and 11 UAVs

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

During the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 640 Russian invaders and destroyed seven tanks, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and other Russian equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 241,330 (+640) military personnel,

4,140 (+7) tanks,

8,096 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,

4,629 (+19) artillery systems,

693 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

448 (+8) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

310 (+0) helicopters,

3,944 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs,

1.298 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,159 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

691 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

