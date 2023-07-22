Defence Forces kill another 640 Russians, destroy 7 tanks and 11 UAVs
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 08:04
During the past day, Ukrainian defenders killed another 640 Russian invaders and destroyed seven tanks, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and other Russian equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 241,330 (+640) military personnel,
- 4,140 (+7) tanks,
- 8,096 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,
- 4,629 (+19) artillery systems,
- 693 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 448 (+8) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 310 (+0) helicopters,
- 3,944 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1.298 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,159 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 691 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
Advertisement:
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!