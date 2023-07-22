All Sections
Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 09:40
Vladimir Putin, Photo by Kremlin

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that it is necessary to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that his regime will not be able to survive Ukraine and all those who support it, and this will change Russia's position on peace.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum

Quote from Blinken: "And the fundamental problem is this: President Putin believes, continues to believe, that he can outlast Ukraine and that he can outlast all of Ukraine’s supporters.  

It’s vitally important that we disabuse him of that notion."  

"Ukraine is not going anywhere, and it will have the means to defend itself."

Details: Blinken emphasised that it is primarily about support from many countries and, in particular, the G7 countries.

Thus, in Vilnius, the readiness of the international community to assume long-term obligations regarding the security of Ukraine as well as to help it develop its defence capabilities so that Russia does not return to plans for new aggression in the future was reaffirmed.

The US Secretary of State also does not see "changes in Putin's mindset that the Russian Federation will change its position" regarding the war.

