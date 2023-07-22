One Russian propagandist killed and several others wounded at front line

Rostislav Zhuravlev, a "correspondent" of Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, has been killed at the front line in Ukraine, and several others, as it was reported, were wounded.

Source: RIA Novosti; Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan on Telegram

Details: Propaganda wrote that Zhuravlev was allegedly killed by a cluster munition fragment.

He himself came to Zaporizhzhia to film videos about cluster munitions.

Simonyan also confirmed that the "militant" was killed by a cluster munition and added that there are also "other wounded".

