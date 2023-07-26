Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 136 explosions in a day causing destruction

The Russians fired 24 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 136 explosions recorded, causing destruction.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Seventeen settlements in 10 hromadas in the oblast came under fire, particularly the hromadas of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Hlukhiv." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: There was a mortar attack in Khotin hromada, with six explosions recorded.

Bilopillia hromada was hit by tubed artillery, with two explosions.

The Russians attacked Nova Sloboda hromada with mortars, causing 23 explosions. A private residence and a power transmission line were damaged.

In Krasnopillia hromada, a mortar attack (nine explosions) and a grenade launcher attack (six explosions) were recorded. The Russians fired from self-propelled artillery systems (five explosions) and tubed artillery (four explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was shelled with tubed artillery, causing 12 explosions.

There were 49 explosions in Velyka Pysarivka hromada, where the Russians attacked with artillery, grenade launchers and mortars.

There was a mortar attack on Yunakivka hromada which caused six explosions.

Esman hromada came under Russian fire from self-propelled artillery systems (three explosions) and a mortar (one explosion).

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: a mortar attack caused three explosions.

The Russians attacked Hlukhiv hromada with mortars, with seven explosions.

