All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 136 explosions in a day causing destruction

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 26 July 2023, 00:58
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: 136 explosions in a day causing destruction
AFTERMATH OF ATTACKS ON SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians fired 24 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with 136 explosions recorded, causing destruction.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Seventeen settlements in 10 hromadas in the oblast came under fire, particularly the hromadas of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Hlukhiv." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: There was a mortar attack in Khotin hromada, with six explosions recorded.

Bilopillia hromada was hit by tubed artillery, with two explosions.

The Russians attacked Nova Sloboda hromada with mortars, causing 23 explosions. A private residence and a power transmission line were damaged.

In Krasnopillia hromada, a mortar attack (nine explosions) and a grenade launcher attack (six explosions) were recorded. The Russians fired from self-propelled artillery systems (five explosions) and tubed artillery (four explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was shelled with tubed artillery, causing 12 explosions.

There were 49 explosions in Velyka Pysarivka hromada, where the Russians attacked with artillery, grenade launchers and mortars.

There was a mortar attack on Yunakivka hromada which caused six explosions.

Esman hromada came under Russian fire from self-propelled artillery systems (three explosions) and a mortar (one explosion). 

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: a mortar attack caused three explosions.

The Russians attacked Hlukhiv hromada with mortars, with seven explosions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: