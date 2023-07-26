Russian Shahed hits industrial facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, fire breaks out
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 01:50
Mykola Baksheiev, Mayor of Pervomaisk, Head of the Pervomaysk hromada in Kharkiv Oblast, has said that Russian forces have attacked the hromada with Shahed drones and hit industrial facilities [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].
Source: Baksheiev on Telegram
Details: Baksheiev noted that industrial facilities had been hit as a result of the attack.
A fire then broke out.
Baksheiev added that emergency workers are working at the scene.
