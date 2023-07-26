Russian Shahed hits industrial facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, fire breaks out

Mykola Baksheiev, Mayor of Pervomaisk, Head of the Pervomaysk hromada in Kharkiv Oblast, has said that Russian forces have attacked the hromada with Shahed drones and hit industrial facilities [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Baksheiev on Telegram

Details: Baksheiev noted that industrial facilities had been hit as a result of the attack.

A fire then broke out.

Baksheiev added that emergency workers are working at the scene.

