Ukrainian defenders repel all Russian attacks near Avdiivka under dense fire – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka, east of Stupochky and near Dyliivka on the Bakhmut front under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 July

Details: Over the past day, the Russians launched a missile and 65 air strikes and fired 84 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. There were civilian casualties, with residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities being damaged as well.

Twenty-six combat engagements between the Defence Forces and the Russians took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces kept their military presence. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Veterynarne and Hraniv (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 20 civilian settlements, including Semenivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Vilna Sloboda, Svarkove, Stepne, Basivka, Mohrytsia, Pokrovka and Oleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); and Huriv Kozachok, Hraniv, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. Russian aircraft struck areas near Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast). The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations south to Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast). They carried out airstrikes in and around Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Serebrianka, Spirne and Kuzmynivka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults on areas to the east of Stupochky and near Dyliivka. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Klishchiivka, Predtechyne and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian air- and artillery-supported assaults in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The Russian forces attacked with artillery more than 10 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to advance near Marinka. The Russians conducted airstrikes near Nevelske and Krasnohorivka. They bombarded Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast). They fired on more than 10 settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing further. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They also attacked over 30 civilian settlements, including Novoandriivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Dudchany, Beryslav, Kozatske, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out nine strikes on areas where Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Moreover, they destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, five Shahed-136 attack UAVs and two reconnaissance operational-tactical UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment, seven field artillery systems, two electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

