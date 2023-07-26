German opposition rejects criticism of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Roderich Kiesewetter, former Bundeswehr general (Armed Forces of Germany) and a defence spokesperson for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is in opposition to the Scholz government, said he rejected criticism of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and accused Western partners of insufficient and untimely assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Kiesewetter in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: The politician alleged that the "document", which he has never seen, criticises Ukrainian methods of conducting an offensive that do not comply with the rules prescribed in textbooks, and are therefore not functional.

Quote: "I reject such criticism on principle, because we Germans, the Bundeswehr, are not in the trenches and therefore should not criticise while sitting in our warm chairs and without any information about the situation on the ground. Ukraine has to rely on its own experience and, in the end, make do with the very little material it receives for support."

Details: According to the official, Ukraine has to look for any weaknesses in Russian defence and cut off supply routes for Russian troops as much as possible. A real combined arms battle is impossible in these circumstances, as Ukraine lacks combat aircraft, anti-drone and air defence equipment, long-range weapons and, above all, sufficient ammunition.

The former German army general noted that the Bundeswehr would not have gone into battle without proper air defence and direct air support.

Moreover, Kiesewetter continued, it was the hesitation of partner states, especially Germany, that led to Ukraine losing for almost a year, while Russia was able to significantly expand its defence lines and dig deep trenches. Consequently, it is now much more difficult for Ukraine to move forward with the liberation of its territories.

"Our delays in supplying tanks, fighter jets, attack helicopters, drones and long-range munitions such as ATACMS and Taurus cruise missiles, as well as insufficient production of artillery ammunition, mean that Ukraine is making slow progress and suffering more casualties. Because the time factor is crucial," the politician said.

He is convinced that the partners have provided Ukraine with too few weapons and too late. And this harms Ukrainian soldiers, who now have to overcome powerful defences. Perhaps the Ukrainian army is not acting according to Bundeswehr textbooks, but is fighting according to its own experience and understanding, in accordance with the real conditions on the frontline, which is more than 1,500 km long, the former general said.

"It is very bold to criticise when Germany is to blame for the slow progress: Ukraine's biggest problem is that it has lost a year due to the delay in arms deliveries," said the representative of the CDU, the largest opposition party in the German parliament.

He recalled that the terror against civilian Ukrainians does not stop, missile and drone attacks continue daily, and air defence is unable to protect civilians in the first place. But despite all this, the brave Ukrainian soldiers managed to liberate as much territory in five weeks as Russia occupied in six months.

"It depends on the states that support Ukraine how successful and fast its liberation offensive will be. We can immediately send ATACMS, F16s, Taurus and other main battle tanks. This is more sensible than sitting in an armchair and commenting on the progress of the frontline, which we in Germany cannot understand at all. Moreover, we would not send our troops into such difficult situations. It's a shame," the German deputy concluded.

