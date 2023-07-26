All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces gain a foothold on achieved borders near Staromaiorske – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 July 2023, 09:12
Andrii Kovalov, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian troops had gained ground in the vicinity of Staromaiorske on the southern front.

Source: Kovalov at a briefing, Military Media Center

Quote: "Ukrainian troops had success in the Staromaiorske area on the southern front."

Details: According to Kovalov, the defence forces gain a foothold on the achieved borders.

At the same time, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position northeast of Robotyne.

Kovalov added that the Russians continue to put up strong resistance, move units, and actively use reserves.

The spokesperson noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Quote: "Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidate on the achieved defence lines, and inflict artillery fire on the identified Russian targets."

On the Bakhmut front, the defenders continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive. Heavy fighting continues there, with 26 combat clashes over the last day.

Background:

