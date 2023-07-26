All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces gain a foothold on achieved borders near Staromaiorske – General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 July 2023, 09:12
Ukrainian Armed Forces gain a foothold on achieved borders near Staromaiorske – General Staff

Andrii Kovalov, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian troops had gained ground in the vicinity of Staromaiorske on the southern front.

Source: Kovalov at a briefing, Military Media Center

Quote: "Ukrainian troops had success in the Staromaiorske area on the southern front."

Details: According to Kovalov, the defence forces gain a foothold on the achieved borders.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position northeast of Robotyne.

Kovalov added that the Russians continue to put up strong resistance, move units, and actively use reserves.

The spokesperson noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidate on the achieved defence lines, and inflict artillery fire on the identified Russian targets."

On the Bakhmut front, the defenders continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive. Heavy fighting continues there, with 26 combat clashes over the last day.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:06
videoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry reveals Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
06:19
video, photoExplosions rock Novorossiysk, Russian Defence Ministry claims attack by unmanned vessels
05:58
Ukraine's defence forces use new reserves for breakthrough in south – WР
05:12
videoRussians say 13 drones attacked Crimea
All News
Advertisement: