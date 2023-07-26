All Sections
Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 79 attacks in a day, 2 people injured in airstrike on Orikhiv

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 09:37
Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 79 attacks in a day, 2 people injured in airstrike on Orikhiv
Attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, all photos: Yurii Malashko on Telegram

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 79 strikes on 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: On 25 July, the Russian forces fired 61 times from artillery on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Piatykhatky and other frontline villages.

In addition, Orikhiv and Novodanylivka were hit by 9 airstrikes. Men aged 50 and 55 were injured in the attack on Orikhiv. They were taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Six more attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Temyrivka, Yehorivka, and Novodarivka were recorded.

The Russian forces carried out three drone attacks on Olhivske and Novodarivka.

During the day, 34 reports about the destruction of private houses, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were received.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
all photos: Yurii Malashko on Telegram
 
 

