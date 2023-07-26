Ex-MP Rabinovych suspected of treason by State Bureau of Investigation

The officers of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine have served Vadym Rabinovych, former MP from the banned pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform – For Life, with a notice of suspicion for high treason.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation press service; The Office of the Prosecutor General press service

Details: According to the investigation, the MP distributed anti-Ukrainian propaganda information among the population and political leadership of the European Union countries.

Advertisement:

Quote from State Bureau of Investigation: "Rabinovych made public manipulative statements in his numerous speeches and interviews that were harmful to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, [as well as] state, economic and information security of Ukraine. His propaganda helped the Russian leadership achieve its military and political goals and provided the Russian Federation with ideological assistance in subversive activities against Ukraine."

More details: According to the investigation, he is currently hiding abroad. The notice of suspicion was served by sending a corresponding request for international legal assistance to Israel.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Background:

In March 2022, Rabinovych said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that he was located abroad, but he said that he was looking for opportunities to return to Ukraine. According to the MP, at first he was in Israel for treatment, and then he flew to Cyprus.

In March of this year, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation searched the property of several MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction who illegally crossed or planned to cross the state border of Ukraine, including Rabinovych.

For reference:

In March 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine suspended the activities of Ukrainian political parties with ties to Russia: Opposition Platform - For Life, Sharii's Party, Ours, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists party and Bloc of Volodymyr Saldo.

On April 14, the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party stopped working in the parliament.

On May 3, the Verkhovna Rada officially banned the activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine.

On May 12, the Opposition Platform – For Life party officially ceased to exist in the Verkhovna Rada.

