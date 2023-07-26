All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine Chief takes responsibility for damaging Crimean Bridge in 2022

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 July 2023, 17:03
Security Service of Ukraine Chief takes responsibility for damaging Crimean Bridge in 2022
Vasyl Maliuk. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has admitted its involvement in the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, at the special cancellation ceremony of the post stamp celebrating the work of the special service, as cited by press service of the SSU

Quote: "[There were – ed.] A lot of different operations, special operations; we will be able to talk about some of them after the Victory, some of them will not be discussed at all.

My colleague (Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrainian state postal company Ukrposhta – ed.) is wearing a suitable T-shirt today. It shows one of our operations, which is the attack on the Crimean Bridge on 8 October 2022."

 

Details: Maliuk believes that unique special operations conducted by the SSU will serve as a source of inspiration for new post stamps.

The SSU remarks that the post stamp dedicated to the SSU is a final issue of the series called Glory to the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine!

The special cancellation of the stamp in the city of Kyiv was carried out by Vasyl Maliuk and Ihor Smilianskyi. The event took place in the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, where there is also an exposition of destroyed Russian military equipment and much more.

Maliuk states stickers with the stamps will be sent to members of the SSU who are currently working in combat zones.

The circulation will consist of over 1 million copies. After the special cancellation, the stamp can be bought in Ukrposhta departments in all regions of Ukraine and online.

Background: 

  • On 8 October 2022 in the morning, it was revealed that a large fire broke out on the railroad portion of the Crimean Bridge.
  • The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, [Vladimir] Konstantynov, the Russian-appointed Head of the "Crimean Parliament" alleged that "Ukrainian vandals" had damaged the road surface on the Crimean Bridge.
  • Early in the morning on 17 July 2023, Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russia-occupied Crimea, reported that an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge, and the traffic on the bridge was suspended.
  • Later, it was revealed that the bridge was attacked with surface drones. Ukrainska Pravda sources have reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

