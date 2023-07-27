Ukrainian defenders kill 590 Russians, destroy 40 cruise missiles and 9 tanks
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 07:53
Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 590 Russian occupiers, destroyed 9 tanks, other military equipment, and 40 Russian cruise missiles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 244,270 (+590) military personnel,
- 4,186 (+9) tanks,
- 8,147 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 4,745 (+18) artillery systems,
- 698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 457 (+0) air defence systems,
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 311 (+0) helicopters,
- 3,996 (+3) tactical UAVs,
- 1,347 (+40) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 7,229 (+18) vehicles and tankers,
- 708 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!