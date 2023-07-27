Ukrainian defenders kill 590 Russians, destroy 40 cruise missiles and 9 tanks

UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS, PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 590 Russian occupiers, destroyed 9 tanks, other military equipment, and 40 Russian cruise missiles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 244,270 (+590) military personnel,

4,186 (+9) tanks,

8,147 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

4,745 (+18) artillery systems,

698 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

457 (+0) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

311 (+0) helicopters,

3,996 (+3) tactical UAVs,

1,347 (+40) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,229 (+18) vehicles and tankers,

708 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: