Kalibr wreckage falls in Vinnytsia, injuring five people

Ukraine's air defence forces shot down 2 Kalibr cruise missiles launched by the Russians in the suburbs of Vinnytsia in the afternoon of 26 July; 5 people were injured with falling debris.

Source: Oblast Military Administration reports

Details: It is reported that the wreckage of one [Kalibr] fell next to a hotel complex and the second around a greenhouse farm.

Five people were injured. They all received the necessary medical care.

Background: On the afternoon of 26 July, Air Defence Forces destroyed 36 cruise missiles fired from the territory of the Russian Federation.

