Ukraine's air defence shoots down 36 Russian missiles

Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 36 cruise missiles fired from the territory of the Russian Federation on Ukraine in the afternoon of 26 July.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 36 aerial targets...

It was a difficult day, but thanks to the coordinated actions of all the defenders of the sky, we repelled this attack!"

Details: Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian forces shot down three Kalibr cruise missiles and 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

The Air Force said that on 26 July, the Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

The first attack took place in the afternoon. Then the air defence system destroyed three Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

At about 17:00, the Russians attacked again from the Caspian Sea area with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. A total of 36 missiles were launched from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Of these, 33 missiles were shot down.

The missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the southeast and headed west of the country, constantly changing the direction of flight.

Air defence was responding along the route of the missiles: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft of the Air Force and air defence of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Air Force reported that at about 19:00, the Russian invaders raised MiG-31K fighter jets into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Information on the consequences of these missile launches is being clarified.

Background:

Earlier, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Ukraine on Wednesday evening, in particular, targeted Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

As it is known, there is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

