Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 13:49
The Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament] has approved a draft law extending martial law and general mobilisation by another 90 days.
Source: lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram; draft law 9532
Details: Martial law and general mobilisation were extended until 15 November 2023. The relevant resolutions received 347 and 334 votes in favour.
Note: The next parliamentary elections should be held in October. However, according to the legislation, martial law makes it impossible to hold elections.
Background:
- On 26 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Ukrainian Parliament to approve his decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine by another 90 days.
- This is the eighth extension since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
