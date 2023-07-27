Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation

VOTING IN THE PARLIAMENT. PHOTO: THE WEBSITE OF THE UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT

The Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament] has approved a draft law extending martial law and general mobilisation by another 90 days.

Source: lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram; draft law 9532

Details: Martial law and general mobilisation were extended until 15 November 2023. The relevant resolutions received 347 and 334 votes in favour.

Note: The next parliamentary elections should be held in October. However, according to the legislation, martial law makes it impossible to hold elections.

Background:

On 26 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposal to the Ukrainian Parliament to approve his decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine by another 90 days.

This is the eighth extension since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

