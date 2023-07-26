Zelenskyy proposes to extend martial law and mobilisation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament - ed.] to approve his decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine by another 90 days.
Source: Verkhovna Rada website
Details: The proposal was submitted on 26 July.
The draft laws propose extending martial law and general mobilisation by 90 days from 18 August until mid-November.
Previously, President Zelenskyy had already extended martial law and mobilisation by three months at a time.
Iaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, said the parliament plans to support these decrees in the coming days.
