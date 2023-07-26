All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy proposes to extend martial law and mobilisation

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 26 July 2023, 19:39
Zelenskyy proposes to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament - ed.] to approve his decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine by another 90 days.

Source: Verkhovna Rada website 

Details: The proposal was submitted on 26 July.

The draft laws propose extending martial law and general mobilisation by 90 days from 18 August until mid-November.

Advertisement:

Previously, President Zelenskyy had already extended martial law and mobilisation by three months at a time.

Iaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, said the parliament plans to support these decrees in the coming days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: