All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


He crawled 150 metres and destroyed a Russian tank: National Guard officer saves his subordinates

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 July 2023, 15:17
He crawled 150 metres and destroyed a Russian tank: National Guard officer saves his subordinates
Screenshot from a copter

A National Guard officer has destroyed a Russian tank using an NLAW in the vicinity of Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: press office of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) citing Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Implementation and Planning Department of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "On 27 July at 04:00, an enemy tank drove on firing position and started inflicting fire directly on the position of one of the units of the 5th Slobozhanshchyna Brigade of the NGU.

Advertisement:

Senior Lieutenant Viktor Khomenko, having ordered his subordinates to open fire on the tank, took an NLAW anti-tank grenade launcher and quickly moved towards the enemy target.

Since the situation in the forest does not allow firing from a long distance, having reached the front edge, the officer climbed out of the trench, crawled 150 metres to the tank and destroyed it with a well-aimed shot."

Details: Urshalovych says that this heroic act of the commander ensured the secured the position and saved the lives of his subordinates.

The colonel emphasised that soldiers and officers of the National Guard are honourably and courageously risking their own lives daily while performing combat work, holding the occupied lines and liberating Ukrainian land from Russian forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: