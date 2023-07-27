Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on 2 fronts – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts and are consolidating recently captured positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 July

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian occupation forces deployed two Kalibr cruise missiles to carry out an attack on Odesa’s port infrastructure and launched eight Shahed attack drones on targets elsewhere in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed all eight Russian attack drones.

Russian forces carried out a total of 27 airstrikes over the course of the past day and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in over 30 further attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. There were civilian casualties and fatalities, and port infrastructure and residential buildings in the south of Ukraine were damaged.

There is a very high ongoing threat of further Russian missile and air strikes across Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 30 times over the course of today.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in this area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 20 civilian settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Iziumske (Kharkiv Oblast). Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast). They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast). Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Torske, Spirne, Berestove and Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast) were shelled.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian assaults to the south of Klishchiivka. Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian air- and artillery-supported assaults in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Russian forces shelled over 15 civilian settlements.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back Russian forces near Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 civilian settlements.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar and Blahodatne.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They shelled over 15 civilian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating their positions, deploying artillery to take out Russian military targets, and engaging in counter-battery fire.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, one strike on Russian air defence systems and one on a Russian command post.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, one cluster of military personnel, five field artillery units, one fuel and lubricant storage point and one electronic warfare system.

