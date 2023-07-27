Zelenskyy inspects cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa

During his working visit to Odesa Oblast on 27 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the damage to the Transfiguration Cathedral caused by the recent massive Russian bombardment.

Details: Zelenskyy was told about the scale of the damage to the cathedral and its current state.

The president was informed that experts are currently working to determine the possibilities of rebuilding the structure.

Foreign partners have shown their readiness to join the rebuilding of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

For reference: This is the largest Orthodox Church in Odesa, founded in 1795 and consecrated in 1808. In 1936, it was completely destroyed by the Bolsheviks. The cathedral was rebuilt in 1999-2011 on the site of its destroyed predecessor.

Background: On 23 July 2023, due to a criminal Russian missile attack on the civilian infrastructure and historical centre of Odesa, this cathedral suffered significant damage. The altar was completely destroyed, and the supporting structure of the building was damaged.

