All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy inspects cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 22:46
Zelenskyy inspects cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa

During his working visit to Odesa Oblast on 27 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the damage to the Transfiguration Cathedral caused by the recent massive Russian bombardment.

Source: President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy was told about the scale of the damage to the cathedral and its current state.

The president was informed that experts are currently working to determine the possibilities of rebuilding the structure.

Advertisement:
 

Foreign partners have shown their readiness to join the rebuilding of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

 

For reference: This is the largest Orthodox Church in Odesa, founded in 1795 and consecrated in 1808. In 1936, it was completely destroyed by the Bolsheviks. The cathedral was rebuilt in 1999-2011 on the site of its destroyed predecessor.

Background: On 23 July 2023, due to a criminal Russian missile attack on the civilian infrastructure and historical centre of Odesa, this cathedral suffered significant damage. The altar was completely destroyed, and the supporting structure of the building was damaged.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: