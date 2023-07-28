All Sections
Russian and Ukrainian forces clash over 30 times on 27 July – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 07:02
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of 27 July, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces more than 30 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 July

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out 3 missile strikes and 29 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in over 70 further attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. There were civilian casualties and fatalities, and port infrastructure and residential buildings in southern Ukraine were damaged in Russian terrorist attacks.

There is a very high ongoing threat of further Russian missile and airstrikes across Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 30 times over the course of the past day."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 35 civilian settlements, including Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Bilovody, Pokrovka (Sumy Oblast) and Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Iziumske (Kharkiv Oblast). Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Novoosynove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Nadiia and an airstrike near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast). Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Spirne, Berestove and Verkhnokamianske (Donetsk Oblast) were shelled.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled Russian assaults to the south and west of Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian fire, including Rozdolivka, Minkivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled Russian air- and artillery-supported assaults in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Russian forces shelled more than 15 civilian settlements, including Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back Russian forces near the city of Marinka. The Russians shelled more than 10 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Kurakhivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces liberated Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces made an unsuccessful attempt to recapture their lost positions near Rivnopole and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Blahodatne.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Novoberyslav (Kherson Oblast) and shelled over 15 civilian settlements, including Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Mykhailivka, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Tokarivka, Antonivka and Rozlyv (Kherson Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating their positions.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 7 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, 1 on Russian air defence systems, and 1 on a Russian command post. Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 8 Russian Shahed-136 attack drones and 5 Russian reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, 1 cluster of military personnel, 5 field artillery units, 1 fuel and lubricants storage point and 1 electronic warfare system.

All News
