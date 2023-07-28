All Sections
UK intelligence says grain initiative disruption by Russia to raise prices and worsen situation in Africa

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 09:20
UK intelligence says grain initiative disruption by Russia to raise prices and worsen situation in Africa
GRAIN INITIATIVE. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

UK intelligence says Russia's grain initiative disruption and the Black Sea blockade will worsen the food situation in Africa.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 28 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence said a Russia-Africa conference was held in St. Petersburg in Russia, on 27 July, in which 17 African states presidents took part. At the previous such meeting, there were 43 of them.

This conference took place ten days after Russian withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

UK intelligence pointed out that this initiative made it possible to export 30 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to Africa, providing such countries as Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan with the necessary food.

Quote: "As well as the direct disruption of supplies, Russia’s blockade of Ukraine is also causing grain prices to rise. The impact of the war in Ukraine will almost certainly compound food insecurity across Africa for at least the next two years."

Background:

  • UK Defence Intelligence reported that after grain initiative disruption, Russia may be preparing to intercept commercial vessels in the Black Sea.
  • Ukraine is forced to export agricultural products by land and river transport after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and started attacking Ukrainian ports, blocking sea exports.
  • The US State Department has warned that Russia may be preparing a false flag operation in the Black Sea amid a series of attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine's south. James Cleverly, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the UK, also mentioned this.

